Watch: Aidan Hutchinson gets the call that he’s a Detroit Lion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Lions
    Detroit Lions
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aidan Hutchinson
    Aidan Hutchinson
    American football player
  • Brad Holmes
  • Travon Walker
    Travon Walker
    American football player

Aidan Hutchinson is now a Detroit Lion. It’s a dream come true for the Michigan defensive standout who grew up in metro Detroit, and for his family that still resides there as well.

That was plainly obvious when Hutchinson fielded the call from Lions GM Brad Holmes informing him that the team was drafting him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Holmes called Hutchinson at the staging area for the draft picks in Las Vegas and had him on the line while the Jaguars’ selection of Travon Walker was being made by commissioner Roger Goodell.

As shared by the Michigan Wolverines football program:

note: Hutchinson does use profanity

Welcome home, Aidan!

Recommended Stories