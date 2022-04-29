Watch: Aidan Hutchinson gets the call that he’s a Detroit Lion
Aidan Hutchinson is now a Detroit Lion. It’s a dream come true for the Michigan defensive standout who grew up in metro Detroit, and for his family that still resides there as well.
That was plainly obvious when Hutchinson fielded the call from Lions GM Brad Holmes informing him that the team was drafting him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Holmes called Hutchinson at the staging area for the draft picks in Las Vegas and had him on the line while the Jaguars’ selection of Travon Walker was being made by commissioner Roger Goodell.
note: Hutchinson does use profanity
Welcome home, Aidan!