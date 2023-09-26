Watch: Ahkello Witherspoon’s one-handed INT is one of the best you’ll see

The Los Angeles Rams may be struggling badly on offense, but Ahkello Witherspoon is doing everything he can to keep his team in the game. In the fourth quarter against the Bengals, Witherspoon came up with one of the best interceptions you’ll see.

He undercut a route by Tyler Boyd and while he didn’t catch it initially, he ripped the ball away from the receiver with one hand for the interception. It’s hard to believe he was able to make this play and hold on for the pick, but Witherspoon somehow pulled it off.

Take a look at his highlight-reel play, which is sure to be shown everywhere on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire