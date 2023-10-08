Advertisement

Watch: Ahkello Witherspoon makes slick toe-tapping INT in end zone

Cameron DaSilva
Ahkello Witherspoon is making the Los Angeles Rams look incredibly smart for signing him this summer because he’s been nothing but a stud on defense. The veteran cornerback had a clutch interception against the Bengals in Week 3 and on Sunday against the Eagles, he did the same thing again.

On an underthrown ball by Jalen Hurts, Witherspoon located the pass and made a toe-tapping interception in the end zone to prevent the Eagles from scoring any points. It was a huge play with the game being 17-14, Eagles, keeping the Rams in it in during the third quarter.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire