WATCH: Adam Shaheen makes amazing catch to get the Dolphins into the red zone
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Miami Dolphins were keeping the game close in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, as they were down just 3-0.
On their fourth drive of the game, while the team was moving, quarterback Jacoby Brissett looked to the middle of the field and found tight end Adam Shaheen who made a terrific catch that put Brian Flores’ team into the red zone.
This play came just a week after Mike Gesicki made multiple one-handed catches that got him on every highlight reel from the week. Shaheen did his best to keep up with his teammate with this leaping grab.
📺: Watch #BALvsMIA on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO pic.twitter.com/qm1ocs2fXu
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 12, 2021
The catch put the Dolphins in position to tie the game 3-3.