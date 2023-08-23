Watch Aces' A'ja Wilson drop 53 to tie WNBA scoring record

Las Vegas Aces v Atlanta Dream

Every MVP candidate needs that signature game, the one that sticks in voters' minds and says, "this is the most valuable player in the league, stop looking elsewhere."

Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson had that game Tuesday — 53 points, to tie the WNBA single-game scoring record.

A career night for the 2x WNBA M’VP, @_ajawilson22



Takin' a look at some of the best buckets of A’ja’s 53-PT game, which tied for the most points in a single #WNBA game EVER ‼



➡ A'ja Wilson: 53 PTS | 7 REB | 4 BLK | 69.6% FG #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/FuLKiEq337 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 23, 2023

Wilson shot 16-of-23 from the floor plus 20-of-21 from the free throw line. She is only the third player in WNBA history to break the 50-point barrier and ties Liz Cambage's 53 back in 2018. Wilson has been hot of late, this is her second game with more than 40 points in her last six.

What stood out after the game was how coach Becky Hammon and her teammates, such as Kelsey Plum, talked about her as a person more than a player. Wilson is becoming the face of the WNBA.

God really continues to bless the kid appreciate the love fr #TOPTIER — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 23, 2023

Wilson was considered the frontrunner for the MVP award before this game, with Breanna Stewart her closest competitor. This game may have sealed Wilson her third MVP trophy.

The Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 112-100 and are now 29-4 on the season (tying the 2014 Phoenix Mercury for the most wins in a season). Las Vegas is the favorite to repeat as WNBA champions, although a blockbuster showdown with Stewart and her New York Liberty seems destined.