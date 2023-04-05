Watch: Aces abound on Wednesday at Masters' Par 3 Contest

The Par 3 Contest is a chance for players to have a little fun with friends and family members, ahead of the season’s first major.

It also provide some excitement for the patrons and at-home viewers.

A bevy of aces were made on Wednesday at Augusta National’s Par 3 Course.

Seamus Power not only had the first one of the day, with a hole-in-one at the eighth, but went back-to-back with another at the ninth:

Seamus Power finishes ace-ace. Back-to-back holes-in-one!



Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson holed a one-hopper:

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, while teeing off a part of a trio, slam-dunked his tee shot at No. 9

And Tom Hoge added to the collection as well.