Watch: Aces abound on Wednesday at Masters' Par 3 Contest
The Par 3 Contest is a chance for players to have a little fun with friends and family members, ahead of the season’s first major.
It also provide some excitement for the patrons and at-home viewers.
A bevy of aces were made on Wednesday at Augusta National’s Par 3 Course.
Seamus Power not only had the first one of the day, with a hole-in-one at the eighth, but went back-to-back with another at the ninth:
Seamus Power finishes ace-ace. Back-to-back holes-in-one!
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson holed a one-hopper:
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson with a one-hop hole-in-one at the Par 3 Contest. #TheMasterspic.twitter.com/EjKME6bM7r
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, while teeing off a part of a trio, slam-dunked his tee shot at No. 9
Three swings at once. One slam-dunk ace by Scottie Scheffler.pic.twitter.com/PJRQ9W8tGe
And Tom Hoge added to the collection as well.
Another ace at the Par 3 ... this time from Tom Hoge. #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/Rh7BLYYLI8
