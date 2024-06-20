WATCH: Ace Bailey's insane dunk and other Rutgers basketball workout highlights

- KK Arnold, Kaitlyn Chen and Jana El Alfy preview the Uconn Women's 2024-25 seasonUconn Women's basketball players KK Arnold, Kaitlyn Chen and Jana El Alfy preview the upcoming season. Arnold spoke about the her added confidence going into her sophomore season, while Chen discussed her transfer from Princeton. El Alfy broke down her aggressive play style and how she expects to contribute this year.4:21Now PlayingPaused
- Sources: NCAA weighing tournament expansion to 72 or 76 teams<p>Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the report by college sports reporter Ross Dellenger on Division I conference commissioners being presented with multiple models of a potential expanded field for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, which could take effect as soon as the 2025-2026 season.</p>1:21Now PlayingPaused
- Coach Sandy Brondello, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu comment on another big road win for the LibertyJonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points as the Liberty defeated the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. New York's Sabrina Ionescu also played a key role, dropping a 15-point, 12-assist double-double in the win.9:13Now PlayingPaused
- USA Basketball announces women's roster for 2024 Olympic GamesUSA Basketball announced a 12-person roster in advance of Paris. The list is full of accolades, but missing the WNBA’s newest star.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/usa-basketball-womens-roster-2024-olympic/620417/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">USA Basketball announces women's roster for 2024 Olympic Games</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:46Now PlayingPaused
- Overtime Elite, NIL, and the changing basketball landscape | No Cap Room<p>Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek is joined by Overtime Elite GM & Head of Basketball Operations Damien Wilkins to discuss NIL’s role in a changing college basketball and NBA Draft landscape. Hear the full conversation on “On The Clock” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/posted-up-with-chris-haynes/id1446252794?mt=2"><ins>Apple Podcasts</ins></a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/5vRJgUKqNVvwRE3OuduewS"><ins>Spotify</ins></a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:35Now PlayingPaused
- Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConnUniversity of Connecticut men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley says he will remain with the Huskies.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/dan-hurley-uconn-lakers/620092/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConn</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:43Now PlayingPaused
WATCH: Ace Bailey's insane dunk and other Rutgers basketball workout highlights
WATCH: Ace Bailey's insane dunk and other Rutgers basketball workout highlights