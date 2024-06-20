WATCH: Ace Bailey's insane dunk and other Rutgers basketball workout highlights

KK Arnold, Kaitlyn Chen and Jana El Alfy preview the Uconn Women's 2024-25 season Uconn Women's basketball players KK Arnold, Kaitlyn Chen and Jana El Alfy preview the upcoming season. Arnold spoke about the her added confidence going into her sophomore season, while Chen discussed her transfer from Princeton. El Alfy broke down her aggressive play style and how she expects to contribute this year.

