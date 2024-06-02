Watch as Ace Bailey enters autograph signing, daps up Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper

Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper had appearances on Saturday as the teammates held their first public autograph signings since signing with Rutgers basketball.

The five-star duo of Bailey and Harper are the highest-ranked players to ever commit to Rutgers. In fact, Bailey is the No. 1 recruit in the nation according to USA TODAY High School Sports.

Bailey and Harper both participated in an autograph signing at the Morris County Card Show on Saturday. The event was held at the Police Athletic League facility in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Well over 100 Rutgers fans lined up for both players. Harper signed in the morning and Bailey in the afternoon.

Bailey entered with his usual swagger:

Ace Bailey has entered the building at the Morris County Card Show. #Rutgers pic.twitter.com/SENwRjEryp — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) June 1, 2024

And then he dapped up Harper:

Dap brothers. (Also, I’m not 100 percent certain what a dap is).#Rutgers pic.twitter.com/kQkf6rlEG7 — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) June 1, 2024

Bailey and Harper are the focal points of a top-10 national recruiting class for Rutgers.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire