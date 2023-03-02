WATCH: All-access with MSU basketball freshman Jaxon Kohler

Jaxon Kohler has busted onto the scene, playing a key role at the center position for Michigan State as a true freshman. Kohler has the feel of a traditional Izzo center, with great post play and a grittiness on defense.

Michigan State’s video team went behind the scenes with Kohler and have gone all-access to give fans a look at who Kohler is off of the floor.

Check out Kohler’s all-access video on Twitter:

"That's my role on the team, to be there when they need me, and I'll give them nothing less than 120%." All-Access with @jaxonkohler. pic.twitter.com/dZuWsogxfj — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire