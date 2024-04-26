How to Watch ABC Without Cable to Stream NBA Playoffs & More Live Sports Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The 2024 NBA finals along with some select playoff games will be aired exclusively on the ABC channel this season and there are a few ways to watch everything online.

Besides airing the NBA, NHL and baseball games, ABC is home to hit reality shows and sitcoms such as The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Abbott Elementary, Dancing With the Stars and Grey’s Anatomy. If you’ve recently cut the cord, there are still affordable streaming options to livestream the basketball games and more ABC originals online without cable.

Live TV streamers are an affordable option to replace your cable bill, with most options offering packages for less than $100 a month. Most of the streaming platforms that include ABC have free trials and promos going on, which means you could watch the NBA playoffs on ABC for free. You’ll also be able to watch dozens of TV channels, giving you instant access to live sports, drama, comedies and reality series from home.

Below ShopBillboard breaks down the current deals and offers available to watch ABC online without cable.

How to Watch ABC Without a TV Provider

Don’t have cable? You can watch ABC through an HD antenna like one of these options here from Amazon. Another option that’ll give you access to watch ABC without cable is Hulu + Live TV. A subscription gets you more than 95 live TV channels such as ABC, to watch live sports, TV series and specials whenever you want. You also get access to the entire Hulu on-demand library (including select ABC content available to watch the day after it airs).

Don’t have a Hulu + Live TV subscription? Right now, the streamer is offering a rare free trial that’ll get you your first three days free. Once the free trial is over, you’ll be charged the regular subscription fee of $77 a month.

For even more content options, Hulu + Live TV includes a subscription both Disney+ and ESPN+, which will give you access to more sports coverage and ESPN exclusive content.

How to Watch ABC Online Without Cable for Free

There are a few more live TV streamers that will let you watch ABC online for free or for a discounted price. Check below to find the right option for your viewing needs.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is giving new users a five-day free trial when you sign up for one of the four packages offered. Every package includes ABC to let you livestream the NBA playoffs and more from your couch or smart device.

The streamer is also offering additional savings of $30 when you combine any of its packages with a “Sports Pack.” The cheapest option is the Entertainment + Sports Pack, which is discounted to $85 (reg. $95) for the first three months. You’ll have access to ABC to watch the NBA finals and playoff games leading up to the big night as well as local channels, unlimited DVR storage and the ability to stream on three devices simultaneously.

Once the three months are up you’ll be charged the subscription price based on what package you choose at checkout.

Sling TV

Sling TV is offering new users $10 off their first month with any of its three packages, which cuts the cost down to as low as $30 (reg. $40). You can choose from: the Orange, Blue or Orange + Blue Package. ABC is only offered on the Blue Package, but you can watch simulcasted games on ESPN3 (which is only offered on Sling’s Orange Package). Rather than choose between the two, you can combine the two for $45 (reg. $55) with the Orange + Blue Package, which will give you access to all 68 channels, DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices.

Fubo TV

FuboTV is another affordable live TV streamer as it comes with a seven0day free trial for new users who sign up. You’ll have access to at least 100 channels (including ABC) as well as 1,000 hours of DVR and the option to stream on 10 devices at once. For 4K definition, you can upgrade to the Premium Plan, which also includes free Paramount+ with Showtime.

Once the free trial is over, you’ll be charged $80 for the Pro Plan (the cheapest option), $90 for the Elite Plan and $100 for the Premium Plan.

2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule on ABC

Check below for a list of upcoming playoff games on ABC or click here for the full schedule.

Saturday (April 27):

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 5:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Sunday (April 28):