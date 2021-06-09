WATCH: Aaronson’s third USMNT goal, off Dike feed, puts Yanks ahead

Three of U.S. Soccer’s breakthrough names delivered to put the Yanks up 1-0 over Costa Rica early Wednesday in Utah.

Antonee Robinson spun a delightful pass around the Costa Rica back line and onto the foot of Daryl Dike, whose shot was blocked only to see Brenden Aaronson slam the loose ball over the reach of Costa Rican keeper Leonel Moreira.

Aaronson, 20, burst onto the scene in February 2020 as a surprise call-up by Berhalter out of the Philadelphia Union set-up. He’s score or assist in four of his next five caps before getting tonight’s goal, his third in a USMNT jersey.

Weah was stopped by Moreira with a smart cut shot off a Dike lay-off pass. And the U.S. looked very much the team that just claimed a CONCACAF honor via its Nations League defeat of Mexico.

Dike then showed a slight lack of awareness when Aaronson nearly cued him up, then both players attacked the same Antonee Robinson cross as it remained 1-0 after 20 minutes.

