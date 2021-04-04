Watch: Aaron Rodgers talks at length about experience of hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

“Jeopardy!” episodes guest hosted by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will begin airing nationally on Monday, April 5. The three-time NFL MVP provided a behind-the-scenes look at the experience during a 10-minute interview with the show.

Rodgers talked about his love of the show, how he honored Alex Trebek’s memory as a host, his favorite memories of Trebek, how he calmed his nerves before the filming, the parallels between hosting and playing football, handling contestant interviews and the best potential players among his NFL peers and why he picked the North Valley Community Foundation.

Rodgers also challenged offensive linemen David Bakhtiari, Corey Linsley and Lucas Patrick to a friendly game of “Jeopardy!”

“I would love to see my offensive linemen, who I love so much, but who are also very opinionated guys who think they are absolutely brilliant humans…I’d like to see those three guys, right up here on the stage…just see how well they do,” Rodgers said.

You can watch the full video above, or here.