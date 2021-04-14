Watch: Aaron Rodgers can’t believe ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants missed this Packers clue
.@AaronRodgers12’s expression says it all. @packers pic.twitter.com/ZV94qASClw
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 13, 2021
The funny moment between contestants and guest host Aaron Rodgers that was first teased by executive producer Mike Richards arrived during Tuesday’s “Jeopardy!” episode.
Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, couldn’t believe the three contestants missed this clue:
TITLE, for $400: “IN THE 1960S THESE MIDWESTERNERS EARNED 5 NFL CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHIES”
A few seconds. Ding, ding, ding. No ring-ins. No responses.
Rodgers, looking and sounding bewildered, raised both of his arms and gave the answer: “The Green Bay Packers?”
How dare these three contestants not know the great Vince Lombardi dynasty in Green Bay during the 1960s.
A question later, a contestant answered correctly – to question about the Boston Celtics – from the same category.
“Oh, you know that one, huh?” Rodgers quipped.
The NFL MVP is on his second week guest hosting the legendary game show. Rodgers, 37, wants to be the full-time host while continuing to play football. Fun moments like the one on Tuesday should only help his cause.
