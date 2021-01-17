Watch: When Aaron Rodgers smiles pre-snap, the game is over.

Doug Farrar
·1 min read

The Rams were really in their divisional round matchup with the Packers for a while. They were down 25-18 in the third quarter after Cam Akers took a direct snap for a seven-yard touchdown, and got the two-point conversion on a cool hook-and-ladder play that has an interesting history.

But then, with 6:52 left in the game… well, Aaron Rodgers started doing Aaron Rodgers things. Somehow, he made a perfect throw to receiver Allen Lazard off his back foot, and the 58-yard touchdown meant ballgame.

It was atypical for the Rams to give up a deep touchdown, but again… Aaron Rodgers doing Aaron Rodgers things.

To add to the cruelty, here was the look on Rodgers’ face pre-snap. Ouch.

Death, taxes, and Aaron Rodgers waxing your defense. Some things are just inevitable, and Rodgers knew it all the way.

