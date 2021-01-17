Watch: When Aaron Rodgers smiles pre-snap, the game is over.

The Rams were really in their divisional round matchup with the Packers for a while. They were down 25-18 in the third quarter after Cam Akers took a direct snap for a seven-yard touchdown, and got the two-point conversion on a cool hook-and-ladder play that has an interesting history.

But then, with 6:52 left in the game… well, Aaron Rodgers started doing Aaron Rodgers things. Somehow, he made a perfect throw to receiver Allen Lazard off his back foot, and the 58-yard touchdown meant ballgame.

Off his back foot, arrest this man pic.twitter.com/WbKbFe2ePD — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 17, 2021

It was atypical for the Rams to give up a deep touchdown, but again… Aaron Rodgers doing Aaron Rodgers things.

Aaron Rodgers — off play-action — finds an open Allen Lazard behind the Rams secondary (4.4 yards of separation) for a 58-yard TD to give the Packers a two-score lead. *Rams Defense: 2nd deep TD allowed this playoffs (NFL-best 1 during the regular season)#LARvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/l8Cuv2IH02 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 17, 2021

To add to the cruelty, here was the look on Rodgers’ face pre-snap. Ouch.

If you played in the #NFL you’ve personally been scarred by this Aaron Rodgers smirk. pic.twitter.com/lfqMhIWCpb — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 17, 2021

Death, taxes, and Aaron Rodgers waxing your defense. Some things are just inevitable, and Rodgers knew it all the way.