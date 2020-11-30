Watch: Aaron Rodgers passes 50,000-yard mark for his career
The great Aaron Rodgers was schooling the Chicago Bears on Sunday and the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback climbed over another plateau in the process.
With his 39-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan in the third quarter, Rodgers went over the 50,000-yard mark for his fabulous career.
.@AaronRodgers12 goes deep for his 4th TD of the night & 33rd TD pass of the season! #GoPackGo
📺: #CHIvsGB on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/y4imSy610p pic.twitter.com/Z3dTbTE20R
— NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2020
Rodgers came into the game with 49,835 yards. His fourth touchdown pass of the game — and 397th of his career — went to Tonyan and gave Rodgers 172 yards.
That left him at 50,007 and counting.
⚠️ 𝘼𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙪𝙣𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 ⚠️@AaronRodgers12 becomes the 11th player in NFL history to throw for 50,000 yards! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/b1XT8vGQEP
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 30, 2020
Remember, this is a guy who threw 59 passes in three seasons while backing up Brett Favre before taking over as a starter.