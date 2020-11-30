Watch: Aaron Rodgers passes 50,000-yard mark for his career

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The great Aaron Rodgers was schooling the Chicago Bears on Sunday and the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback climbed over another plateau in the process.

With his 39-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan in the third quarter, Rodgers went over the 50,000-yard mark for his fabulous career.

Rodgers came into the game with 49,835 yards. His fourth touchdown pass of the game — and 397th of his career — went to Tonyan and gave Rodgers 172 yards.

That left him at 50,007 and counting.

Remember, this is a guy who threw 59 passes in three seasons while backing up Brett Favre before taking over as a starter.

