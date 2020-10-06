Watch: Aaron Rodgers flexes with Robert Tonyan for a hat trick of TDs

Aaron Rodgers didn’t have Davante Adams. He didn’t have Allen Lazard. He did have his arm and mind, which was way too much for the Atlanta Falcons.
Rodgers dialed up tight end Robert Tonyan for three touchdowns in the first three-quarters plus of the game against the Falcons Monday night in Green Bay.
Robert Tonyan's third TD of the night! #GoPackGo @RobTonJr
Rodgers and Tonyan for the second time this half! #GoPackGo
Rodgers had to get his flex in 😂💪 @budlight #ShowtimeCam pic.twitter.com/Lpp39hksYM
.@AaronRodgers12's second TD of the half goes to Robert Tonyan! #GoPackGo
Robert Tonyan has four touchdowns in four games this season. Jimmy Graham had five touchdowns in two years with the Packers.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle noticed the work of the undrafted tight end out of Indiana State in 2017.
LETS GOOOO🔥🔥 @RobTonJr you dawg! https://t.co/com80MwFBb
He can’t be stopped!!! @RobTonJr 😱😱😱 https://t.co/unaiMbbe7p
