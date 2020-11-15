Watch: Aaron Rodgers finds Davante Adams for Green Bay TD

Breaking News:

Aaron Rodgers finds Davante Adams for Green Bay TD

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Green Bay Packers have their hands full with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Wisconsin on Sunday.

They were trailing in the fourth quarter 20-17 before Aaron Rodgers went to work.

The great quarterback found a great receiver, Davante Adams, for a touchdown to put the Packers back in front.

The TD was the ninth of the season for Adams.

