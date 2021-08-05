Breaking News:

Watch: Aaron Rodgers drops it into the net from 50 yards out at Packers practice

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
In this article:
It’s an annual training camp tradition: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hitting nothing but net from long range.

The NFL’s MVP was showing off his deep accuracy again at Thursday’s practice.

Rodgers, the master of the Hail Mary, unleashed a rainbow of a throw that came down right in the net situated at least 50 yards away.

Here are several videos featuring different angles of Rodgers sinking it from deep at practice:

