Watch: Aaron Rodgers drops it into the net from 50 yards out at Packers practice

It’s an annual training camp tradition: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hitting nothing but net from long range.

The NFL’s MVP was showing off his deep accuracy again at Thursday’s practice.

Rodgers, the master of the Hail Mary, unleashed a rainbow of a throw that came down right in the net situated at least 50 yards away.

Here are several videos featuring different angles of Rodgers sinking it from deep at practice:

Aaron Rodgers. Nothing but net. And the tip of his helmet to #Packers fans. pic.twitter.com/UvTQKENOCM — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 5, 2021

Time to update those Rodgers stats @EAMaddenNFL 🎯 pic.twitter.com/maTYjjhIzz — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) August 5, 2021

