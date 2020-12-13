Watch: Aaron Rodgers connects with Davante Adams for 56-yard TD

Barry Werner

Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams is one of the most lethal combinations in the NFL.

It didn’t take long for the Detroit Lions to learn the lesson — again — on Sunday.

Rodgers found Adams along the sideline and the wide receiver made the secondary look silly as he sprinted to the end zone for a 56-yard scoring play.

