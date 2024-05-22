WATCH: Aaron Rodgers and Braelon Allen becoming a touchdown duo in New York

Former Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen appears to be hitting his stride at New York Jets OTAs.

The Jets posted a highlight on X of Allen taking a handoff from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and following former Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann into the end zone.

The trio should become a significant source of short-yardage touchdowns for the Jets when the season kicks off in September.

Allen was the No. 134 selection in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. He was the 10th running back selected, five draft slots behind former Wisconsin and Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo.

The three-year starter with the Badgers figures to act as the primary backup to Jets starter Breece Hall, though he should still play a big role in short-yardage situations. The running back enters the NFL after a decorated college career that included 3,494 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns over three seasons.

Tippmann, meanwhile, was the Jets second-round pick in 2023 and started 14 games at center for the team last season.

They are looking to help turn around a Jets franchise that went 7-10 in 2023 after star quarterback Rodgers tore his achilles in Week 1. Expectations are high with Rodgers back healthy for the 2024 season.

Allen, Tippmann and the rest of the Jets are in the midst of OTA workouts, which span from May 20 to June 7. Those precede mandatory minicamp from June 11-13 before training camp in July.

