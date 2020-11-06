Watch: Aaron Rodgers with beautiful TD pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Barry Werner

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are dissecting an injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers team on Thursday Night Football.

Rodgers has found three different receivers for touchdowns in the first half. It started with Davante Adams. Next was Marcedes Lewis. Then the beautiful long pass from the great quarterback to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The wide receiver, who dropped a pass earlier in the game, made sure to corral and caress this sweet long shot from Rodgers to make it 21-3 after the PAT.