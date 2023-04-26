Watch: Aaron Rodgers arrives at Jets facility

It seems extremely surreal after everything that happened and the long wait, but it’s real. Aaron Rodgers has arrived at the Jets’ facility as he is set to officially become the man on offense. Rodgers is set to have his introductory press conference this afternoon at 2:00 eastern.

The Packers reworked Rodgers’ contract Tuesday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and the trade can be made official Wednesday. It’s happening, people. It’s really real. Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback of the New York Jets.

Check out his first few moments in the Jets’ building.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire