Watch: Aaron Lewis , Max Melton create a red zone turnover for Rutgers football at Wisconsin

Rutgers football got a big redzone turnover, with defensive end Aaron Lewis and cornerback Max Melton combining to create a big turnover for the Scarlet Knights in their game at Wisconsin.

With Rutgers down 3-0 early in the second quarter, Lewis and Melton stripped Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen. Melton recovered the ball on the Rutgers 6-yard line.

The play was a big moment for Rutgers, stopping a Wisconsin drive that seemed destined for at a minimum point if not a touchdown. It was an important defensive stand for Rutgers to keep things close.

At halftime, Rutgers was down 17-0 at Wisconsin.

Here is the fumble play from Allen and Melton:

A red zone turnover. 😮 The @RFootball defense keeps it a three point game. 📺 @peacock pic.twitter.com/L0a5QIVaT8 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 7, 2023

