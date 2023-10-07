Advertisement
Watch: Aaron Lewis , Max Melton create a red zone turnover for Rutgers football at Wisconsin

Kristian Dyer
·1 min read

Rutgers football got a big redzone turnover, with defensive end Aaron Lewis and cornerback Max Melton combining to create a big turnover for the Scarlet Knights in their game at Wisconsin.

With Rutgers down 3-0  early in the second quarter, Lewis and Melton stripped Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen. Melton recovered the ball on the Rutgers 6-yard line.

The play was a big moment for Rutgers, stopping a Wisconsin drive that seemed destined for at a minimum point if not a touchdown. It was an important defensive stand for Rutgers to keep things close.

At halftime, Rutgers was down 17-0 at Wisconsin.

Here is the fumble play from Allen and Melton:

 

