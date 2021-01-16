Watch: Aaron Jones’ 60-yard run sets up his touchdown

If one Aaron doesn’t beat you, another one will. All Aaron Rodgers had to do on the opening drive of the second half Saturday was give the ball to Aaron Jones.

The Green Bay Packers’ star running back took the ball and went 60 yards to set up his own one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that gave Green Bay a 25-10 lead over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round game.

Aaron Jones: 19.21 mph for a 60-yard run to start the second half. Then a 1-yard TD to cap it. (Via @NextGenStats) pic.twitter.com/xi48WQozTa — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2021

The two-point conversion failed and that could be a concern for the Packers as Mason Crosby appeared to injure a shoulder on an earlier conversion that went bad.