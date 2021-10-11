Watch: Aaron Donald turns invisible in hilarious new commercial

Aaron Donald is almost unstoppable as it is. He’s incredibly difficult to block because of his combination of power and quickness, beating even the best offensive linemen on a regular basis.

But in a new commercial for Rocket Mortgage, Donald is given a new advantage: invisibility. He throws on a camo suit and goes unnoticed by the offense, crushing a receiver on a screen pass.

The real highlight of the commercial comes at the end when Donald turns into a floating head, which is both hilarious and terrifying.

Donald isn’t the most marketed player in the NFL the way quarterbacks and receivers are, but when you win Defensive Player of the Year three times, you’re bound to star in some funny commercials. This is one of them for Donald.

List