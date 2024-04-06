WATCH: Aaron Donald says Jason Kelce, Eagles scheme gave him the most trouble

Los Angeles Rams 8-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald recently announced his retirement after ten seasons in the NFL.

Donald will join Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox as potential 2029 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees.

“I have been fortunate to play football at the highest level for ten years. I’m thankful for the people I’ve met along the way, the relationships I’ve built, and the things I’ve accomplished with my teammates and individually,” Donald said in a lengthy statement in which he thanked both the cities of St. Louis and Los Angeles.

Donald walks away with 10 Pro Bowl selections, eight first-team All-Pro honors, three AP Defensive Player of the Year awards, a Super Bowl ring, and a place on the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

During a recent interview on the Green Light With Chris Long Podcast, Donald was asked which offensive line or individual player has given him the most problems over his career.

Donald wasted no time naming Kelce and the Eagles’ scheme for always game-planning and assigning multiple players to him.

Jason Kelce gave everyone fits on the field, even the great Aaron Donald pic.twitter.com/iTTsi0Yi3Y — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) April 6, 2024

Donald had five solo tackles and five assists in 5 games against the Eagles.

