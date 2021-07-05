Watch: Aaron Donald was putting in work on 4th of July

Aaron Donald almost never takes a day off during the offseason, training constantly in advance of training camp and eventually the regular season. He does so back home in Pittsburgh with a trainer he’s worked with since he was in high school, DeWayne Brown of Two Tenths Speed and Agility.

Over Fourth of July weekend, Donald was unsurprisingly on the practice field working on his footwork and agility. His trainer posted the following videos of his workout on Sunday afternoon, which shows Donald’s version of celebrating the holiday.

According to the videos posted by Brown, Donald is set to leave Pittsburgh in one week, which means he’s likely heading back to Los Angeles before the start of training camp. Rams rookies and quarterbacks will report for camp at UC Irvine on July 25, with the rest of the team arriving on July 27.