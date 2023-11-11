Watch: Aaron Donald gave an awesome halftime speech at his high school

The Los Angeles Rams are on their bye, which gave Aaron Donald a chance to head back home to Pittsburgh and spend some time where he grew up. He resides there for much of the offseason but other than the bye week, he doesn’t get to visit Pittsburgh often during the season.

On Friday night, he visited his high school, Penn Hills, for their football game against Pine-Richland. At halftime, Donald popped into the locker room to give a speech to the team. It doesn’t take much for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year to get fired up, and he certainly was when he was talking to the team.

Check out his halftime speech below, getting the young players ready for the second half.

When @AaronDonald97 wants to give a halftime pep talk. You let him. #IndiansNation pic.twitter.com/bXsyU9Us73 — PENN HILLS INDIANS FOOTBALL (@phqbclub) November 11, 2023

Unfortunately, Penn Hills lost to Pine-Richland, 16-9, which dropped their record to a still-impressive 9-3 on the year.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire