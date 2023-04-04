Watch: Aaron Donald’s footwork drills are still mesmerizing

The Rams still have a while before they’re playing football again but there’s never a bad time to share a video of Aaron Donald crushing footwork drills in the offseason. Donald, who’s looking to bounce back from a disappointing, injury-shortened season in 2022, is already preparing for the 2023 campaign.

His trainer shared a new video of his footwork drills at Pitt and he hasn’t lost even the slightest step despite being almost 32 years old and entering his 10th season in the NFL. Donald breezes through each drill with ease, looking like he’s in midseason form already.

He looks like a running back, not a 280-pound defensive lineman. But that’s what makes him an eight-time All-Pro and future Hall of Famer.

The Rams begin OTAs next month, with players reporting as early as April 17. Needless to say, Donald will be ready for workouts when they begin in May.

