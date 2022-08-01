Watch: Aaron Donald does bizarre camp drill that involves choking a teammate

In order to improve his hand speed and reflexes, Aaron Donald sometimes trains with knives – albeit, fake ones. During camp this weekend, he also went through a drill that involved choking a teammate, for whatever reason.

A video from NFL Network’s broadcast showed Donald grabbing undrafted rookie Elijah Garcia by the throat and walking him backwards. It wasn’t malicious at all, and Garcia seemed to know what he was getting into by going over to Donald, but it’s just a very bizarre drill to watch.

We’ll just call it Garcia’s “welcome to the NFL” moment, because nothing welcomes you to pro football like getting choked by the best defender in the world.

Aaron Donald’s new offseason workout 💀

pic.twitter.com/6aFbCjqNwX — PFF (@PFF) July 31, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire