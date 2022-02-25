Watch Aaron Donald crush the NFL combine 8 years ago

The top prospects in the 2022 draft are preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held in Indianapolis next week. Scouts and talent evaluators will get to see these players weigh in and work out on the field, giving them a better idea of what kind of pros they will be.

Aaron Donald dominated the combine eight years ago when he was entering the NFL out of the University of Pittsburgh, helping land him in the top half of the draft that year. Even with the show he put on in Indy, no one could have predicted he would go on to become an eight-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

With the combine approaching take another look at Donald’s performance in 2014, including his 4.68-second 40-yard dash.

4.68 speed at 285 lbs

What’s incredible is that Donald put up similar numbers to Cooper Kupp, despite being 81 pounds heavier than the Rams receiver. Obviously, both turned out to be excellent pros, but they’re very different on the athleticism scale compared to other players their size.