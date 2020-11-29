Watch: Aaron Donald blows up 49ers’ play, forces fumble that’s returned for TD

The Los Angeles Rams offense could do nothing right on Sunday, scoring just six points in the first 40 minutes of the game. Aaron Donald saw how badly that side of the ball was struggling and decided it was time to take over.

In the third quarter with the Rams down 17-6 – after getting a field goal on the previous drive – Donald blew up a 49ers run play by slipping into the backfield and stripping the ball from Raheem Mostert.

The fumble was recovered and returned 20 yards by Troy Hill for a touchdown to pull Los Angeles to within four points.

On the very next play on the following drive, Donald sacked Nick Mullens for a big loss, which stalled the 49ers’ possession. They punted and gave the ball back to the Rams, which spurred a 61-yard run by Cam Akers before the end of the third quarter.

Up to this point, Donald has four tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a batted pass, which was intercepted by Jordan Fuller.