How to watch the 82nd annual 2023 college football McDonalds Magic City Classic

Alabama State football hits the road Saturday to battle Alabama A&M in the 82nd annual McDonalds Magic City Classic, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.

The Hornets sit at 3-3 after spoiling Jackson State’s homecoming in a 24-19 victory last weekend. A&M is 4-3 sitting above the Hornets in the SWAC East Standings.

The defense forced three fumbles last week behind Colton Adams' 14 tackles, two for loss and 1.5 sacks. This was his fifth double-digit tackle game this season ranking second in the SWAC and sixth in FCS in tackles per game.

Here is how to watch this defensive unit battle it out at Legion Field in Birmingham Ala.

What channel is Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M on?

TV channel: The Game is not on TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ (Click here to stream it live now)

Radio Broadcast: Montgomery - 100.5 FM and 102.7 FM. Greenville, Ala. - 95.7 FM. Pine Hill, Ala. - 96.7 FM. Selma, Ala.- 96.3 FM.

What time does Alabama State vs Alabama A&M start?

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Legion Field in Birmingham Alabama

Alabama State Remaining Schedule 2023

Saturday, Nov. 4 vs Grambling State (Mobile, AL); Saturday, Nov. 11 at Mississippi Valley State; Saturday, Nov. 18 at Prairie View A&M; Thursday, Nov. 23 vs Tuskegee (Thanksgiving).

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: What channel is Alabama State vs Alabama A&M on? Time, streaming info for game