Watch: 82-year-old legend Lee Trevino shows off skills in front of Tiger and Charlie at the range

Charlie Woods is growing up with arguably the greatest golfer of all time under the same roof — he’s not lacking in the golf knowledge department. When a legend of the game wants to teach you some things, however, it’s wise to stop and listen.

That’s one of the great aspects about the PNC Championship — the field is loaded with major champions. While on the range after the Friday pro-am in Orlando, six-time major winner Lee Trevino showed off some skills to not only Charlie but his dad, Tiger.

Low, stinging drives. Hand-forward wedges. Trevino was dishing out some gems that any amateur golfer should take under advisement.

