How to watch the 7 bowl games on Saturday, December 17, 2022

There are over 40 total bowl games this college football postseason. Two were played on Friday. UAB defeated Miami of Ohio in the Bahamas Bowl, and Troy came back to beat UTSA in the Cure Bowl. We’re just getting started.

Saturday, the action in the bowl season ramps up with seven games lasting from early morning until nighttime in the West, from brunch until late night in the East.

We have the television information you need to watch these games: the announcers, the broadcast networks, the start times, the locations, and of course, the teams involved and the names of the seven bowl games on tap.

Here we go! Enjoy a fun-filled college football Saturday.

FENWAY BOWL

  • 11 a.m. Eastern, 8 a.m. Pacific

  • Fenway Park, Boston

  • Cincinnati vs. Louisville

  • ESPN

  • Announcers: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich

CELEBRATION BOWL

  • Noon Eastern, 9 a.m. Pacific

  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

  • Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

  • ABC

  • Announcers: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Tiffany Blackmon

LAS VEGAS BOWL

  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern, 11:30 a.m. Pacific

  • Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

  • Oregon State vs. Florida

  • ESPN

  • Announcers: Dave Pasch, Kirk Herbstreit

JIMMY KIMMEL LA BOWL

  • 3:30 p.m. Eastern, 12:30 p.m. Pacific

  • SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

  • Fresno State vs. Washington State

  • ABC

  • Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy

LENDINGTREE BOWL

  • 5:45 p.m. Eastern, 2:45 p.m. Pacific

  • Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, Alabama

  • Rice vs. Southern Mississippi

  • ESPN

  • Announcers: Mike Monaco, Matt Stinchcomb

NEW MEXICO BOWL

  • 7:30 Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Pacific

  • University Stadium, Albuquerque

  • SMU vs. BYU

  • ABC

  • Announcers: Tom Hart, Brock Osweiler

FRISCO BOWL

  • 9:15 p.m. Eastern, 6:15 p.m. Pacific

  • Toyota Stadium — Frisco, Texas

  • Boise State vs. North Texas

  • ESPN

  • Announcers: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister

BONUS: FCS PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL

  • 4 p.m. Eastern, 1 p.m. Pacific

  • Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium — Brookings, South Dakota

  • Montana State at South Dakota State

  • ESPN2

  • Announcers: Mike Couzens, Kelly Stouffer, Taylor Davis

BONUS: NFL SATURDAY MIDDAY GAME

  • 1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific

  • US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

  • Colts at Vikings

  • NFL Network

  • Announcers: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson

BONUS: NFL SATURDAY AFTERNOON GAME

  • 4:30 p.m. Eastern, 1:30 p.m. Pacific

  • FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

  • Ravens at Browns

  • NFL Network

  • Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

BONUS: NFL SATURDAY NIGHT GAME

  • 8:15 p.m. Eastern, 5:15 p.m. Pacific

  • Highmark Stadium, Buffalo

  • Dolphins at Bills

  • NFL Network

  • Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

BONUS: FEATURED COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAMES ON SATURDAY

  • Indiana at Kansas — noon ET, 9 a.m. PT, ESPN2

  • Gonzaga vs. Alabama in Birmingham — 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, CBS

  • Houston at Virginia — 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, ESPN2

  • UCLA vs. Kentucky in New York — 5:15 p.m. ET, 2:15 p.m. PT, CBS

  • Tennessee at Arizona — 10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN2

