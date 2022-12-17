How to watch the 7 bowl games on Saturday, December 17, 2022
There are over 40 total bowl games this college football postseason. Two were played on Friday. UAB defeated Miami of Ohio in the Bahamas Bowl, and Troy came back to beat UTSA in the Cure Bowl. We’re just getting started.
Saturday, the action in the bowl season ramps up with seven games lasting from early morning until nighttime in the West, from brunch until late night in the East.
We have the television information you need to watch these games: the announcers, the broadcast networks, the start times, the locations, and of course, the teams involved and the names of the seven bowl games on tap.
Here we go! Enjoy a fun-filled college football Saturday.
FENWAY BOWL
11 a.m. Eastern, 8 a.m. Pacific
Fenway Park, Boston
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
ESPN
Announcers: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich
CELEBRATION BOWL
Noon Eastern, 9 a.m. Pacific
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central
ABC
Announcers: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Tiffany Blackmon
LAS VEGAS BOWL
2:30 p.m. Eastern, 11:30 a.m. Pacific
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Oregon State vs. Florida
ESPN
Announcers: Dave Pasch, Kirk Herbstreit
JIMMY KIMMEL LA BOWL
3:30 p.m. Eastern, 12:30 p.m. Pacific
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Fresno State vs. Washington State
ABC
Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy
LENDINGTREE BOWL
5:45 p.m. Eastern, 2:45 p.m. Pacific
Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, Alabama
Rice vs. Southern Mississippi
ESPN
Announcers: Mike Monaco, Matt Stinchcomb
NEW MEXICO BOWL
7:30 Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Pacific
University Stadium, Albuquerque
SMU vs. BYU
ABC
Announcers: Tom Hart, Brock Osweiler
FRISCO BOWL
9:15 p.m. Eastern, 6:15 p.m. Pacific
Toyota Stadium — Frisco, Texas
Boise State vs. North Texas
ESPN
Announcers: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister
BONUS: FCS PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL
4 p.m. Eastern, 1 p.m. Pacific
Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium — Brookings, South Dakota
Montana State at South Dakota State
ESPN2
Announcers: Mike Couzens, Kelly Stouffer, Taylor Davis
BONUS: NFL SATURDAY MIDDAY GAME
1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific
US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Colts at Vikings
NFL Network
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson
BONUS: NFL SATURDAY AFTERNOON GAME
4:30 p.m. Eastern, 1:30 p.m. Pacific
FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Ravens at Browns
NFL Network
Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
BONUS: NFL SATURDAY NIGHT GAME
8:15 p.m. Eastern, 5:15 p.m. Pacific
Highmark Stadium, Buffalo
Dolphins at Bills
NFL Network
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
BONUS: FEATURED COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAMES ON SATURDAY
Indiana at Kansas — noon ET, 9 a.m. PT, ESPN2
Gonzaga vs. Alabama in Birmingham — 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, CBS
Houston at Virginia — 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, ESPN2
UCLA vs. Kentucky in New York — 5:15 p.m. ET, 2:15 p.m. PT, CBS
Tennessee at Arizona — 10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN2