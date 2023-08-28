WATCH: 5-star LSU WR commit Dakorien Moore dominates in junior season opener

Five-star Duncanville (Tex.) receiver Dakorien Moore still has two more seasons of high school football before the elite 2025 prospect and LSU commit arrives in Baton Rouge.

But in Week 1 of his junior season, Moore dominated as Duncanville beat Dallas South Oak Cliff. He hauled in seven catches for 281 yards while scoring three touchdowns in his team’s victory.

“It’s something that we’ve already been looking forward to,” Moore said after the game, according to On3. “I had a lot of bombs and deep balls last year. They know my speed, they know my athleticism. I know I might be getting doubled, might be 10-20 yards back. It ain’t nothing new. I’m still going to play ball and have fun with it.

“I know for a fact I’m the best receiver in this class.”

#LSU making an impact early on this one… 5-star WR commit Dakorien Moore takes this short pass to the house. Top 10 prospect for a reason…https://t.co/K5rt0UiRTx pic.twitter.com/kSGGphM6XM — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) August 26, 2023

Dakorien Moore nearly escaped two defenders, but North Texas commit Brandon Jones finished the tackle. Moore still has some really nice moves. pic.twitter.com/KBzsOabwjR — Jacob Richman (@JacobHRichman) August 26, 2023

On3 and 247Sports don’t quite concur as both rank him as the second-best receiver in the 2025 class. Still, the former has him as a top-10 recruit, while the latter has him just outside at No. 11.

Moore is the top prospect in a four-man 2025 class that currently ranks fourth nationally.

