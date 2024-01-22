Watch 5-star George MacIntyre make college commitment live among Tennessee, Alabama and LSU

Five-star quarterback George MacIntyre will announce his college football commitment Monday during a school ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at Brentwood Academy

MacIntyre, who will be a three-year starter for the Eagles this fall, is the No. 3-ranked quarterback in the country for the Class of 2025.

After his commitment, the top five quarterbacks in the country for next year's recruiting class will have announced their college choices, with No. 1 Bryce Underwood headed to LSU and No. 2 Julian Lewis going to Southern Cal. Lewis recently reclassified from the Class of 2026.

Here's what to know about MacIntyre and his college decision:

How to watch George MacIntyre's college commitment

George MacIntyre's college commitment will be shown live on the TennesseanSports Instagram page, which you can follow here.

Alabama, Tennessee likely George MacIntyre's top two schools

It appears to be down to a two-school race.

MacIntyre, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound athlete, was in Knoxville this past weekend. And Tennessee football is the front-runner among recruiting writers.

And although it appeared LSU was a strong possibility, that seemed to tail off quickly with Underwood's commitment. Factor in Nick Saban's retirement and Alabama's hiring of Kalen DeBoer, and Josh Heupel and the Vols are the presumed favorite.

But MacIntyre also has Auburn, Clemson, Florida International, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon and UCLA among his top 10.

George MacIntyre a familiar name for college football

The MacIntyre name is well known in Nashville. His grandfather George MacIntyre was the Vanderbilt football coach from 1979 to 1985. He was the recipient of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award in 1982 after the Commodores went 8-4.

His father, Matt MacIntyre, and uncle Mike MacIntyre each played at Brentwood Academy. Matt played at Western Kentucky under former coach Jack Harbaugh. Mike played at Vanderbilt for his father, and moved on to Georgia Tech after George resigned from Vanderbilt.

Mike went on to coach in college and is currently FIU's coach.

George MacIntyre has more than 5,000 passing yards in 2 years

MacIntyre has thrown for 5,570 yards in two seasons at Brentwood Academy. The junior has 44 TD passes with 16 interceptions. He burst through under former coach Cody White in 2022 and continued that momentum in 2023 under former coach Jacob Gill.

He will have his third coach in three years in Paul Wade, the former Donelson Christian Academy coach, who was hired in December.

MacIntyre was 285-of-423 passing for 3,229 yards in 2023. He had 25 TD passes, but also had 12 interceptions in a season where the Eagles struggled up front blocking as well as running the football.

It led to Gill's resignation after a 2-10 season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: George MacIntrye livestream: Tennessee, Alabama or LSU for 5-star QB?