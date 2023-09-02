Watch: Five-star Dominick McKinley is Texas A&M bound
Texas A&M got a serious player on Friday night with the commitment of five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley.
A 6-foot-5, 280-pound interior defensive lineman from Acadania High School (Lafayette, LA), McKinley was one of the highest remaining uncommited players heading into this weekend. Now, he becomes a building block piece for the future of the Aggies defensive line.
He had a final five that included LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas as well as Texas A&M. With the commitment of McKinley, the Aggies now have the fifth-best recruiting class in the nation and the fourth-best in the SEC.
After making a brief statement where he thanked his family, friends and his high school coaching staff before ending with “That being said, I’m excited to announce my commitment to…Texas A&M.”
It was an understated moment from McKinley, who has kept a low profile throughout this recruiting process.
McKinley joins Alabama wide receiver Cameron Coleman as the second commit in this Texas A&M recruiting class who is ranked a five-star.