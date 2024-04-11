Watch: 5 players the Lions shouldn’t draft in 2024

We talk a lot about the players we want the Detroit Lions to pick, or prospects we think the team might actually select later this month in the 2024 NFL draft. This time around, we’re going over five prospects that sometimes get projected to the Lions that I don’t want Detroit GM Brad Holmes to draft.

In conjunction with the Detroit Lions Podcast, I laid out five realistic prospects for the Lions that I am not interested in drafting. Of course, that doesn’t mean they’re not good prospects and won’t become good NFL players, but there are concerns about each—be it injury history, inexperience or fit with this Lions regime—that makes me want to look elsewhere.

The audio-only version of the show is available via your favorite podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire