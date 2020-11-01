Watch: All 5 of Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown passes in rout of Jets

Barry Werner

Patrick Mahomes faced tougher defenses in the Big 12 than he did Sunday against the New York Jets. And they don’t play defense in the Big 12.

The Super Bowl MVP exploited every weakness in Gang Green’s leaky defense for the Chiefs as he threw five touchdown passes and for 416 yards as Kansas City crushed the Jets, 35-9.


Here are Mahomes’ TD passes:






How bad are the Jets?


In case you were wondering, it wasn’t much of a revenge game for Le’Veon Bell, who had seven yards on six carries.