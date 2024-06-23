Advertisement

WATCH: 5 full minutes of Tom Brady talking about the mental side of playing QB

bucs wire
·4 min read

It sure looks like Tom Brady is gonna crush this whole “football analyst” thing.

Brady is making his rounds through offseason media appearances as he prepares for his first season calling games for Fox Sports since retiring from the NFL after 23 legendary seasons, seven Super Bowl wins and countless league records.

During a recent appearance on Colin Cowherd’s show, Brady spent plenty of time breaking down the importance of the mental aspect of playing quarterback at a high level, and it’s absolutely must-see TV for anyone who enjoys the finer points of the game.

Check out this awesome clip of the GOAT talking shop:

Yeah, it’s gonna be fun hearing stuff like this every Sunday this fall.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

C Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire