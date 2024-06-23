WATCH: 5 full minutes of Tom Brady talking about the mental side of playing QB
It sure looks like Tom Brady is gonna crush this whole “football analyst” thing.
Brady is making his rounds through offseason media appearances as he prepares for his first season calling games for Fox Sports since retiring from the NFL after 23 legendary seasons, seven Super Bowl wins and countless league records.
During a recent appearance on Colin Cowherd’s show, Brady spent plenty of time breaking down the importance of the mental aspect of playing quarterback at a high level, and it’s absolutely must-see TV for anyone who enjoys the finer points of the game.
Check out this awesome clip of the GOAT talking shop:
Here Tom Brady explains why 99% of QB discussions on the internet are garbage and why he's the goat.
In 5 minutes he clearly distinguishes the main difference between great QBs and average QBs without ever mentioning the one thing that most TV and Twitter NFL analysts focus on -… pic.twitter.com/w7oO3x9BKg
— I Ain't Him (@Phincane) June 21, 2024
Yeah, it’s gonna be fun hearing stuff like this every Sunday this fall.
