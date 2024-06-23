WATCH: 5,000 Malaga fans pack out airport to welcome promotion heroes home at 05:30am

Malaga sealed their promotion back to Segunda in agonising fashion on Saturday night, scoring a 121st minute equaliser in extra time to level the score at 2-2, but make it 4-3 on aggregate away from home at Nastic de Tarragona. Los Boquerones have had remarkable support even while going down to the third tier for the first time since 1998.

#MalagaCF won promotion back to Segunda last night after 121st minute equaliser against Nastic. This is the greeting they had at 5am at the airport.pic.twitter.com/Hg3M8S8jgF — Football España (@footballespana_) June 23, 2024

After their euphoric celebrations on the pitch, the players flew home at around 03:00am to Malaga, arriving back at Malaga’s airport at 05:30am. They were met with by a raucous crowd still in celebration.

The greatest single moment of my life as a football fan. For so many reasons. The importance of it, how it came about in injury time of extra time, the post-match scenes on the pitch and the significance of this moment for the future of Málaga CF. pic.twitter.com/lQjUMMaHns — Christian Machowski (@CM_MalagaFoto) June 22, 2024

Police estimates put the number at around 5,000 fans which were booming out songs at 05:30am on a Sunday morning. The players have been backed to the hilt by La Rosaleda all season, but this is perhaps the most impressive show of support.

Malaga will return to Segunda as one of the biggest fanbases in the division, and certainly their colour and noise has been missed in Spain’s top two divisions.