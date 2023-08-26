WATCH: 49ers WR Willie Snead hauls in TD from QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold and the 49ers offense opened their second half action with a touchdown. Running back Ty Davis-Price did a lot of the heavy lifting on the series with four carries for 43 yards, but Darnold capped the series with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Willie Snead IV in the back of the end zone. The throw was a touch tall, but it had good pace, was catchable and away from the cornerback. Snead’s TD grab put the 49ers up on the Chargers 12-10.

