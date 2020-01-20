Watch 49ers' wild celebration after clinching Super Bowl 54 berth

Alex Didion

Mission Miami is in full effect.

The 49ers took down the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, punching their ticket to Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

Naturally, players and coaches were beyond fired up after advancing to the organization's first Super Bowl since 2013.

The Faithful have plenty of time to celebrate together, but reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won't be an easy out once Feb. 2 rolls around.

