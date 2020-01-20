Watch 49ers' wild celebration after clinching Super Bowl 54 berth

Mission Miami is in full effect.

The 49ers took down the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, punching their ticket to Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

Naturally, players and coaches were beyond fired up after advancing to the organization's first Super Bowl since 2013.

NFC Champs, the celebration continues 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e9hLRSYVzf — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 20, 2020

The scene here in the 49ers locker room pic.twitter.com/D4G0lZZLZi — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 20, 2020

Let's check in on the George Halas Trophy 😂@BournePoly11 pic.twitter.com/4rmIOZkgql — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 20, 2020

The Faithful have plenty of time to celebrate together, but reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won't be an easy out once Feb. 2 rolls around.

