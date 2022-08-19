In this article:

How to watch 49ers vs. Vikings: Live stream, TV channel, start time, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A week after topping the Green Bay Packers 28-21 to open the preseason, the San Francisco 49ers are in Minneapolis to take on another NFC North opponent: the Minnesota Vikings.

Trey Lance and Co. have spent the week holding joint practices with the Vikings, but the two teams will soon take the field for a preseason contest. Kirk Cousins was also back in those practices after missing Week 1 of the preseason against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Minnesota has hosted San Francisco twice in preseason games (2004, 2017) and won both times. The 49ers will be looking to snap that trend on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action:

What time do the 49ers play the Vikings?

The 49ers will play the Vikings at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday.

What TV channel is the 49ers game on?

KPIX 5, the Bay Area CBS affiliate, will broadcast the game.

How to stream 49ers vs. Vikings online

The game can be streamed online at NFL.com or the NFL mobile app.

How to listen to 49ers vs. Vikings on the radio

The game will be available to listen on the radio via KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM or 107.7 FM “The Bone.”

What are the 49ers vs. Vikings betting odds?

Here is how the game is expected to pan out, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Spread: 49ers +4, Vikings -4

Points total: Over/under 39.5

Moneyline: 49ers +175, Vikings -210

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Vikings?

The forecast in Minneapolis on Saturday is expected to reach a high of 78 degrees Fahrenheit with partly cloudy skies, according to The Weather Channel. But the U.S. Bank Stadium has a roof with a transparent view, so the weather won’t play an important factor in the contest.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.