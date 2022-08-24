How to watch 49ers vs. Texans: Live stream, TV channel, start time, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The San Francisco 49ers have one last tuneup before their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Kyle Shanahan’s squad is 2-0 so far this preseason with wins over the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Trey Lance saw action in that first contest against the Packers and led the 49ers to consecutive scoring drives in the first quarter. While he sat out the second preseason game against Minnesota, a Nate Sudfeld touchdown pass and stifling defense gave San Francisco another win.

The 49ers’ final opponent is a familiar, out-of-conference team. They will face the Houston Texans for a primetime, preseason showdown less than one year after squaring off in the regular season. San Francisco won that Week 17 matchup at home on Jan. 2 by a score of 23-7 behind Lance’s two passing touchdowns.

While some starters may want to shake off the cobwebs one last time against the Texans, the 49ers’ preseason finale is also one of the last chances fringe players will get to secure a roster spot. Shanahan and his staff have to cut the roster down to 53 players by Aug. 30, so there will be plenty to watch for in Houston.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune into the 49ers-Texans preseason contest:

What time do the 49ers play the Texans?

The 49ers will play the Texans at 5:15 p.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 25, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

How to stream 49ers vs. Texans online

Instead of being on a broadcast network, the game can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video, the NFL’s new home for Thursday Night Football. The preseason contest marks the first time that Prime Video will have exclusive broadcast rights for an NFL game of any kind.

How to listen to 49ers vs. Texans on the radio

Fans can listen to the game on the radio via KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM or 107.7 FM “The Bone.”

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Texans?

Houston is expected to have a high of 89 degrees on Thursday with scattered thunderstorms and a 70% chance of rain, according to NBC Bay Area. Weather is unlikely to play a factor in the 49ers-Texans game, though, since NRG Stadium has a retractable roof.

What are the 49ers vs. Texans betting odds?

Here is how the game is expected to pan out, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Spread: 49ers -3.5

Points total: Over/under 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -176, Texans +145

