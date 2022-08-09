In this article:

How to watch 49ers vs. Packers: Live stream, TV channel, start time originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The San Francisco 49ers are opening up their 2022 NFL preseason with a bout against the Green Bay Packers.

While it may be just an exhibition game, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers may be looking for a bit of revenge after being stunned by the Niners in the divisional round last season.

San Francisco has yet to part ways with Jimmy Garoppolo, leaving the 49ers to move forward with Trey Lance.

Lance was officially named as the starter for this season and will be playing in the first preseason start of his career and fans are excited, to say the least.

While the second-year quarterback has had a difficult time during this year’s training camp, he'll get a chance to sharpen his tools against the Packers Friday night.

Here’s all the info you need to know ahead of the Niners’ preseason debut:

What time do the 49ers play the Packers?

The matchup kicks off from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 12, at 5:30 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the 49ers game on?

The 49ers-Packers game will air live on the NFL Network.

You can also tune to NBC Sports Bay Area's coverage in the MyTeams app.

How to stream 49ers vs. Packers live online

Live stream: NFL Game Pass

Mobile app: NFL mobile app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

How to listen to 49ers vs. Packers on the radio

Station: KGO (810-AM), The Bone (KSAN 107.7 FM) and the 49ers Radio Network

Are the 49ers favorites against the Packers?

The 49ers are listed as 3-point favorites for their preseason game against the Packers, according to our partner, PointsBet.

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Packers?

Friday’s forecast for the Niners game is expected to be filled with partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 79 degrees Fahrenheit. It will drop to cooler temperatures by Friday night, with a low temperature of 58 degrees.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.