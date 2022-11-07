How to watch 49ers vs. Chargers Week 10: Live stream, TV channel, start time, more

How to watch 49ers vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The San Francisco 49ers are off their bye week and stepping right into the primetime spotlight.

The team will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to town for Sunday Night Football in Week 10. Kyle Shanahan’s squad is coming off a dominant win at the Chargers’ home stadium against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 30, while the Chargers eked out a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday thanks to a field goal as time expired.

Christian McCaffrey will have another week of practice with his new team under his belt ahead of the Chargers matchup. He put up incredible numbers in his second game with the 49ers, accumulating a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown against the division-rival Rams.

At 4-4 on the year, the 49ers need to keep momentum going in Week 10 in order to keep up with the division-leading Seattle Seahawks. Will they beat their second straight L.A. foe, or will they fall under .500 once again?

Here is everything to know about the Sunday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and Chargers.

When is the 49ers vs. Chargers Week 10 game?

The 49ers’ intrastate matchup against the Chargers will be played on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

What time is the 49ers vs. Chargers Week 10 game?

Kickoff time for 49ers-Chargers is set for 5:20 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the 49ers game on?

The 49ers-Chargers matchup will air live on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call.

NBC Sports Bay Area will provide coverage before and after the game, with 49ers Pregame Live airing at 4 p.m. PT and 49ers Postgame Live beginning at 8 p.m. PT. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream 49ers vs. Chargers live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NBC Sports, Peacock, NFL+

Story continues

Mobile app: NBC, Peacock, NFL mobile app

How to listen to 49ers vs. Chargers on the radio

You can listen to the game live on the radio on KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM and 107.7 FM “The Bone”.

Are the 49ers favorites against the Chargers?

The 49ers are currently 6.5-point favorites against the Chargers ahead of their Week 10 matchup, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: 49ers -6.5

Moneyline: 49ers -275, Chargers +220

Over/under: 46.5

What is the weather forecast for the 49ers vs. Chargers game?

NBC Bay Area forecasts partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 62 degrees in Santa Clara on Sunday.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.