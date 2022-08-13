Watch: 49ers UDFA Marcelino McCrary-Ball comes up with INT

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
Preseason games don’t count in the standings, but they matter to players like 49ers undrafted linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball who are fighting for a roster spot.

McCrary-Ball made his case to stick around with the 49ers to end the first quarter when he came up with an interception off a tipped throw in the red zone. Perhaps the most impressive part of the play was the  57-yard return. Athleticism is key in the second level in the modern NFL, and McCrary-Ball has it in spades.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

