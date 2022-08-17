Watch 49ers' Trey Lance toss beautiful deep pass to Danny Gray vs. Vikings

Deja Vu? Watch Lance toss gorgeous deep pass to Gray vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Trey Lance-Danny Gray connection continues to get stronger by the day.

Just five days after Lance and Gray connected on a booming 76-yard touchdown pass in the 49ers' 28-21 Preseason Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers last Friday, the duo torched another NFC North secondary in Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.

The rookie receiver has impressed in training camp and should offer San Francisco a speedy vertical threat to pair alongside "Y.A.C Bros" Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk.

Selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers invested fairly high draft capital in the 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver, and so far, he appears to be living up to expectations.

